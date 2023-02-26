Three Indian marathon runners qualify for Asian Games in China

New Delhi: Three Indian marathon runners on Sunday attained the qualifying mark for the Asian Games to be held in China’s Hangzhou in September this year.



Runners include Man Singh, Belliappa AB and Karthik Kumar. All three went under the qualifying mark of 2 hours and 15 minutes in an exciting run that went down to the wire. The picturesque route brought the best out of the runners in the heart of Lutyens Zone. Man Singh, who recorded his personal best of 2:16:58 just last month, clocked 2:14.13 to win the coveted gold medal as well as cash prize of Rs 1,50,000.

Belliappa (2:14.15), who was breathing down Man Singh’s neck, in the final leg, finished just two seconds behind to improve upon his own best by over two minutes. He pocketed the silver medal.

Karthik Kumar (2:14.19) crossed the line four seconds behind to take the bronze.

Evergreen Jyoti Gawate took home the gold medal among elite women but could not book her flight ticket to Hangzhou in China.

She, however, managed 2:53:04 while the target for the women was 2:47 minutes. Ashvini Jadhav (2:53:06) and Jigmet Dolma (2:56:41) took the other two positions on the podium.

“I was stumped by the enthusiasm among the runners. I couldn’t stop myself from cheering as I saw India’s top marathoners enter the Nehru Stadium well under the qualifying mark,” world record holder and double Olympic champion David Rudisha, the Brand Ambassador of NDM said. “I congratulate the three qualifiers and wish them all the best for the big one in September,” he added.

Over 16,000 runners took part in the four categories, making it one of the biggest turnouts in the country. The Elite Marathoners set off on their mission at 5o’clock in the morning, with David Rudisha flagging them off along with other dignitaries.

Marathon (Elite):

Men: 1. Man Singh (2:14.13); 2. Belliappa AB (2:14.15); 3. Karthik Kumar (2:14.19)

Women: 1. Jyoti Gawate (2:53:04); 2. Ashvini Jadhav (2:53:06); 3. Jigmet Dolma (2:56:41).

Half Marathon:

Men: 1. Kiran Matre (1:05.57); 2. Nano Guta (1:06.03); 3. Tirtha Pun (1:06.21)

Women: 1. Neetu Kumari (1:17.14); 2. Bisle Bikaye (1:18.26); 3. Ujala Ujala (1:21.31) 10K:

Men: 1. Rishipal Singh (0:32.56); 2. Abdisa Wolde (0:32.57); 3. Sunny Kumar (0:34.14)

Women: 1. Ekta Rawat (0:38.12); 2. Rozi (0:38.13); 3. Priti Priti (0:39.22)