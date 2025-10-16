Three in 3 months! It’s Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal again, this time in IFA Shield final

Kolkata: The possibility of Rishabh Pant’s return to action, an array of new stars on the horizon and a clutch of veterans’ battle for relevance will provide much-needed context to the 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy, beginning across the country on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant set up a marquee IFA Shield final clash with arch-rivals East Bengal, the third Kolkata derby in less than three months, after defeating United SC 2-0 in a group clash, here on Wednesday.

Bagan went ahead through a Dimitri Petratos strike in the 44th minute and then forced an own goal in the 49th minute as the Mariners produced a clinical display to top Group B and book their berth in Saturday’s final at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal had topped Group A, beating Nadhari FC 2-0. Petratos broke the deadlock just before halftime, converting a Jason Cummings cross. Mohun Bagan doubled the lead soon after the change of ends when a Robson free-kick caused chaos inside the box. Cummings’ deflected attempt rolled into the net.