Bolpur: Indian Football Association (IFA) president Ajit Banerjee took a dig at the current state of Indian football. on Friday.

Speaking at an inter-district table tennis event, Banerjee said: “There is some chaos going on in AIFF. I will not say anything about the case that is going on. We do not have a good striker. That is why we had to bring Sunil Chhetri back even after his retirement. Just as the Indian Super League has a good side, it also has a bad side. Foreign players are taking the place of toppers, strikers, and goalkeepers. Our Indians are second-choice. We are having trouble developing new players. We do not have good teachers, this is a a big drawback.”

The district Table Tennis Association organised an inter-district Table Tennis Championship 2025 on Friday. Indian Football Association (IFA) president Ajit Banerjee, Bengal Olympic Association (BOA) president Chandan Roychowdhury, State Rural Development Board president Anubrata Mandal, minister Chandranath Singh and others were present at the inaugural ceremony at Kabiguru Krirangan.

The competition will continue till March 8. There will be a total of 1,200 matches divided into Under-11, U-18 and men’s and women’s categories. About 1,000 competitors from almost every district of the state have participated in this Table Tennis Championship 2025.

Table Tennis Association president and minister Chandranath said: “The state-level table tennis competition is being organised to give the new generation a bright future in the world of sports. This competition will continue till March 8. There will be 1200 matches, 1000 players have come from all districts of the state.”