There is a lot left in the tank, says du Plessis

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis expressed his delight at his side ending its six-fixture losing

streak in the IPL, reminding one and all that there is still a lot left in team’s tank.

Bottom-placed RCB emerged victorious against third-ranked SunRisers Hyderabad, winning by 35 runs. With this win, RCB has two successes in nine clashes, having lost the remaining seven.

“We have worked really hard for the last two games to get to this point,” de Plessis was quoted as saying in an RCB release to the players in the dressing room after the conquest on Thursday.

“We have scratched, we have fought, and everyone can say that they feel like they have given everything, so we deserve this feeling.

“We are all sitting here feeling we are proud of our work, but there is a lot left in the tank.”

Although RCB is not out of the playoffs race yet, they have a lot of catching up to do

still needing to win all their remaining matches in order to stay in contention for a play-off berth.

As for the SRH meet, du Plessis took a calculated call in opting to bat first. Ideally, during evening matches, teams prefer to chase due to the dew factor.