The Yamal effect shines in Barca win

Madrid: Lamine Yamal needed only a minute to make an impact in his return to action after an injury.

Yamal came off the bench in the second half and set up Robert Lewandowski’s 59th-minute go-ahead goal in Barcelona’s 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in the La Liga on Sunday.

The fifth win in a row for the Catalan club across all competitions moved Barcelona to the top of the league, one point ahead of Real Madrid, who were crushed 5-2 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona have scored at least a goal in 44 games in a row in all competitions, equaling a run that the club last achieved in the 1940s. The current streak began in late 2024 after a 1-0 league defeat at Leganes.

“I am very proud,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said.

Yamal came into the match in the 58th to replace Roony Bardghji and make his first appearance after missing four matches because of a pubic-area injury sustained while playing for Spain’s national team during the

international break.