The renaissance man

Cuttack: It was just another day in office, said a nonchalant India skipper Rohit Sharma after his 32nd ODI century ended a prolonged lean patch but acknowledged that the process of getting back among runs “is quite difficult” even though it “sounds very simple”.

Rohit blazed his way to a 90-ball 119 with 12 fours and seven sixes to set up India’s four-wicket win over England in the second ODI here on Sunday, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match affair.

“...when people have played for a number of years and scored so many runs over the years...that means something,” Rohit said in a video shared by BCCI. “I’ve played this game for a long time now and I understand what is required of me. So, it’s just about going out there and doing your things and this was, what I did today was, one of my things.”

Rohit’s 119 was his first century in ODIs since October 2023, a period during which the opening batter hit five fifties in 13 matches. Across formats, this was his first century since March 2024 when he hit 104 against England at Dharamsala.

“In my mind, it was just about doing things that I do, try and bat the way I do. I’ve been here long enough... one or two knocks is not going to change my mind and the way I bat. But (it was) just another day in the office,” the 37-year-old said.

Rohit, however, admitted that regaining form despite knowing the methods and ways, is not always easy.

“When you have scored so many, you have done something, right? You just need to get back to that that mindset of you know, how to get runs,” he said.

“(It) sounds very simple, but it is quite difficult. But in my mind, it was just about enjoying and that is what we play the sport for, to enjoy the game more than anything else,” he explained.

Rohit’s lean patch, particularly in Tests since October 2024 wherein he crossed fifty only once in eight games against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia, led to calls for the India stalwart to contemplate his future.

The usually affable Mumbaikar has been combative in his response to such suggestions. After Sunday’s blitzkrieg too, he asserted that his only goal is to perform on the field and ignore the noise on the periphery. “We need to do our job, okay? Our job is to go out there and play the game. As long as you go there and you know that today when you go to bed, you know that you’ve given your best, that is what matters,” he said.

Where does he go from here? Is he a certainty for the remaining two ODIs at home and an obvious choice for the Champions Trophy, fans will get to know soon. At the same time, Shreyas should not be ‘in and out’ just because out-of-form batters have to be fitted into the playing XI. “Every time I walk onto the pitch, walk on to play the game, I want to try and do well. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it may not happen. As long as I am clear what I want to do, that’s all that matters,” he said.