The range I have is god’s gift, says Shivam Dube

Indore: Bonafide six-hitter Shivam Dube on Monday said his ability to play a wide range of strokes against spinners is “god’s gift” but overcoming issues against express pace and bounce will require plenty of hard work.

One of the biggest hitters when the spinners are in operation, Dube blazed away to scintillating fifties in the first two T20 Internationals against Afghanistan, making a fairly good spin attack look pedestrian with his power-hitting.

“It’s a pleasure to keep improving my performance as I am going along. The range I have is god’s gift and I have also worked a lot on it. I have developed many areas of my game and I am getting the runs on the board,” Dube told JioCinema.

On way to his an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls in the second T20I here on Sunday, Dube smashed four towering sixes and five fours, as India chased down a target of 173 with as many as 26 balls

to spare.