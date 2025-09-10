The Italian job

Rome: Own goals. Uncharacteristic defensive lapses. General disorder. But lots of attacking flair.

If the idea in hiring Gennaro Gattuso to replace the fired Luciano Spalletti was to restore order and discipline to Italy’s under-pressure squad — which is still facing the possibility of failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup — there’s still plenty of work to be done.

Italy’s 5-4 victory over Israel in a World Cup qualifier was, Gattuso acknowledged, “the craziest game I’ve been involved with as a coach.”

“But that’s my fault and not down to the players,” Gattuso added. “If we want to play in a certain way, we need to get better at this. We were crazy to systematically go on the attack. That’s what Israel was waiting for. They hit us on the counter every time.”

Italy helped Israel with two own goals for the opponent, and Monday’s game wasn’t decided until Sandro Tonali’s curled winner in stoppage time.

Still, it was a victory and three more points after Italy also scored a handful of goals in Gattuso’s debut in charge, a 5-0 win over Estonia on Friday.

Italy on course for another playoffThe results meant that Italy leapfrogged Israel into second place in their qualifying group. Norway, which was hosting Moldova on Tuesday, leads the group with a perfect 12 points from four games. Italy is next with nine points from four games followed by Israel with nine points from five games — trailing on goal differential.

Winning the group is the only way to ensure direct qualification to next year’s tournament in North America. The second-placed team goes into the playoffs, the stage where Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia and ruled out of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively.

But at least Italy, who started qualifying with a 3-0 loss at Norway, is now in position to make the playoffs.

Assuming that Erling Haaland’s Norway continues to cruise, four-time champion Italy needs to be perfect in its remaining qualifiers and vastly improve its goal differential — the first tiebreaker — before a likely decisive final group

game against Norway.