The Healy touch: Skipper leads Oz into World Cup semis

Visakhapatnam: Skipper Alyssa Healy continued her golden run smashing her way to a second consecutive ton as Australia cantered home by 10 wickets to become the first team to qualify for the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup here on Thursday.

Asked to bowl, a disciplined Australia first restricted Bangladesh to a modest 198/9, and then rode on Healy (113 not out off 77 balls) and Phoebe Litchfield’s (84 off 72 balls) aggressive knocks to chase down the target with consummate ease in 24.5 overs. Healy, who was struggling for runs, made a great return, scoring a stunning 142 in a record chase of 331-- highest in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

It turned out to be a cakewalk for Australia as the seven-time champions showed their class while chasing down the paltry total with Healy and Litchfield coming out all guns blazing against the hapless Bangladesh attack. Healy played her shots to all parts of the ground from the word go while Litchfield tried to match her stroke for stroke with her attacking intent as Bangladesh bowlers had no answers. agencies