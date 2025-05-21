The harm before MI-DC storm

Mumbai: Fighting for the only available playoffs spot, Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in a potentially decisive showdown here on Wednesday with the five-time champions better-placed to advance against the erratic visitors.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s six-wicket thrashing of Lucknow Super Giants on Monday ended the latter’s chances of making the final four, leaving Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to fight it out. Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers have taken the first three knockout phase spots.

Both Mumbai Indians (14 points) and Delhi Capitals (13 points) are in control of their destiny for now, but it is the hosts who start favourites at the Wankhede Stadium.

While MI’s win will take them to 16 points and beyond the reach of the Axar Patel-led side, DC need to win both their remaining contests, the last being against Punjab Kings, to sail through.

MI’s form and all-round depth tilt the scales in their favour even though they are coming off a narrow loss to Gujarat Titans nearly a fortnight ago. This was after recording six consecutive wins prior to emerge as one of the most formidable teams in the competition.

While a win will carry MI into the playoffs, a defeat will leave their fate on the outcome of the contest between DC and PBKS on May 24, and thus the Mahela Jayawardene-coached side will be eager to put its best foot forward.

Mumbai superstar Rohit Sharma will be the cynosure of all eyes as this will be his first game since announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The veteran batter would be extra motivated to fire on all cylinders and carry his team through.

‘MI deserve playoffs fate’

Mumbai Indians were “always in contention” of making the IPL playoffs after their six-match winning run earlier in the season and the team deserves to be in a position to decide its own fate, said head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Tuesday.

“We were always in contention for playoffs after we had that run. For us, it’s good to start the tournament (again) and play cricket, the guys have been waiting for this, training has been pretty good and just take one game at a time,” Jayawardene said.

“It’s in our control, it’s a great position to be here. The message from me for the boys was to make sure that we go through our routines, our processes, the way we train, the way we plan, and the way we’ve gone about this tournament.” Inclement weather

Inclement weather here on Wednesday may impact the vital clash. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday evening issued a forecast and warning for “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gutsy winds (50-60) at isolated places” for Mumbai and some adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, steady rainfall forced an early conclusion to the training session for both MI and DC at the Wankhede. While the two teams were slated to train from 6:00pm to 9:00pm local time, they were forced to call off their practice much earlier. agencies