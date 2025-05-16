The curious case of Bumrah, and Test captaincy not swinging in his favour

New Delhi: The India captaincy was his for the taking, but since that fateful January 4 morning in Sydney, the peerless Jasprit Bumrah has gradually fallen behind in the race, and it will be difficult for him to avoid the feeling of being shortchanged.

The leadership role was meant for him until he quietly left the Sydney Cricket Ground for a scan while holding his back few months ago.

In Bumrah’s absence, any hopes of India winning the final Test against Australia went up in smoke, but that particular injury also dealt a telling blow to his chances of becoming India’s long-term Test captain.

“I am shocked that we are looking at option other than Bumrah as Test captain. Worried about his injuries? Then choose your vice-captain carefully,” former India Test player and noted pundit Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on his official ‘X’ handle.

Head coach Gautam Gabhir’s presence in Mumbai, for offering puja at the Siddhivinayak Temple, had the rumour mills working overtime that Shubman Gill is still not a done deal for the leadership role.

With the new captain-in-waiting having an extended meeting with the head coach in the national capital few days back, there is little chance for the selectors or Gambhir to retract from their original stand. There were rumours that influential people running Indian cricket aren’t exactly happy with Gill’s sudden elevation but it would be completely foolhardy to believe that those powerful men weren’t taken into confidence before the Punjab batter was zeroed in as the next Test leader.

That leaves Bumrah, now 31, in a situation where permanent India captaincy might just look like a distant dream and, based on informed opinion, it will be difficult for him to play five Tests on the trot. Going ahead, how the dressing room atmosphere will be depends on how Bumrah eventually takes this decision in his stride. It will require a lot of

man management.