THDCIL concludes Tehri Water Sports Cup-2023 competition in Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Under the aegis of THDC India Limited the much-anticipated four-day event “Tehri Water Sports Cup 2023” has concluded in Rishikesh with a grand closing ceremony.



Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, who was the chief guest for the occasion, J Behera, director (Finance) THDCIL, L P Joshi, head of the project (Tehri Complex), Prashant Kushwaha, president, Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, D K Singh, secretary general, Uttarakhand Olympic Association, were present on the occasion along with other eminent dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Satpal Maharaj acknowledged that the THDC has always been a front-runner in all verticals of harnessing energy.

He said the company has not only been consistently contributing to the nation’s growth but has always actively participated in the overall socio-economic uplift of the populace.

The minister extended warm greetings to all the victorious participants and athletes and emphasized the importance of motivating young talents to engage in such sports activities to foster a vibrant sporting culture in India.

J Behera extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants. He highlighted the fact that the THDC India Limited, in collaboration with the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, Uttarakhand Olympic Association, and ITBP as a technical partner, successfully organized the Open National Canoeing Sprint Senior (Men & Women) Championship and Qualifier for the 37th National Games-2023 from September 14th to 17th, 2023.

Behera informed that the THDCIL has successfully organized this exciting national-level prestigious sports event with a total of 450 players from 22 states, in which eight teams have qualified for participation in the National Games scheduled in Goa in October 2023.

Addressing the gathering, R K Vishnoi, chairman and managing director, of THDCIL, emphasized that THDCIL’s stature as a leading power generator of the nation is dedicated to societal development.

He said the transformative potential of such sporting events in motivating and galvanizing the younger generation to participate in national-level sports championships, thereby infusing pride and spirit of Nationalism.