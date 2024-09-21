That’s the Jaspirit

chennai: Jasprit Bumrah’s artistry seemed incomprehensible for an out of sorts Bangladesh batting line-up as India took complete control of the opening Test with an overall lead of 308 runs at end of second day’s play.

Bumraj (4/50) once again worked his magic in company of Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja as Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings in reply to India’s 376.

With a lead of 227 runs, India ended second at 81/3 with Shubman Gill (33 batting) and Rishabh Pant (12 batting) at the crease.

The rest of the six Bangladesh wickets were equally shared by rookie Akash Deep (2/19), seasoned Ravindra Jadeja (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30).

However, the beginning of India’s second innings was not really bright as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma (5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) with 28 on board.

Rohit was forced to play a slightly short of the length delivery from Taskin Ahmed, and the resultant edge ended with Zakir Hasan at gully.

Jaiswal was guilty of succumbing to the temptation of going for an expansive drive after pacer Nahid Rana pitched one full following up on a few short-pitched deliveries.

But 28/2 was not really alarming considering the substantial first-innings lead India had amassed by then. However, they needed immediate consolidation to tighten the grip.

Gill provided that in the company of Virat Kohli (17 off 37 balls) for the third wicket while adding 39 runs.

Gill played some delectable shots either side of the pitch, generating immense power and timing.

“First we have to bat very well, we have to put somewhere around 120-150 from hereon. We’ll be in a good position and then we’ll come out and bowl and try and get them out as early as possible,” said Jadeja.

However, on a day when a total of 17 wickets fell, Bumrah, as usual, was the lead performer.

The pacer fetched India the first breakthrough by dismissing an in-form Shadman Islam, who shouldered arms to an in-cutter with disastrous consequences.