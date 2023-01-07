Thapa, Hussamuddin bag gold medals in boxing C’ship

Hisar: Favourites Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin powered their way to remarkable victories and bagged gold medals in thee respective weight categories at the men’s National Boxing Championships here on Friday.

Defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) topped the rankings with 10 medals.

Record six-time Asian medallist Thapa of Assam had a pretty comfortable day at office as he defeated 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Ankit Narwal of Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) to win by unanimous decision in the 63.5kg final.

But SSCB pugilist Hussamuddin had to toil hard to prevail over 2016 World Youth champion Sachin of RSPB in the 57kg final.

Having suffered defeat in last year’s final, the two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist showcased brilliant tenacity to emerge victorious on Friday with a 4-1 scoreline.

Narender (+92), 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist, received a walkover in his final bout against 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar, who could

not participate in the

contest due to a minor injury.