Thapa cruises into national boxing final

Hisar: Six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) recorded a resounding 5-0 win over 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik to advance to the final of the men’s national boxing championships here on Thursday.

Both pugilists started out aggressively from the start with neither shying away from showcasing their strength and establishing their dominance over the other. As the bout progressed, Thapa utilised his experience to take charge of the match-up by judging his opponent’s attacks smartly to dodge them with his quick feet while landing more accurate punches.

Ultimately, the 2015 World Championship bronze medallist was successful in having the upper hand over Kaushik. He will face 2019 World Youth Championships silver medalist Ankit Narwal in the final.