‘Thalaiva’ Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai: Even before the first ball has been bowled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has grabbed headlines. No, the maverick wicket-keeper batter had not done anything sensation in the field of play, he has slinked away from captaincy.



Man, marvel, hero, or, as they say in Tamil, “Thaliava,” meaning Super Boss, Dhoni has chosen to give up captaincy of the CSK, a day before the defending champion’s first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

To say that a pall of gloom descended among CSK fans would be stating the obvious. This is not the first time a surprise has been sprung. In 2022, CSK decided to go with Ravindra Jadeja for a brief period as captain. The experiment flopped, and Dhoni took over the reins. Again.

This time, the decision to hand over the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad was a well-kept secret. Like the last-ball thrill in a T20 match, the change in captaincy was sprung on Thursday in Chennai. Jaws were gaping, eyeballs were popping. From Marina Beach to mofussil areas around Chennai, “Thalaiva” or “Thala” as Dhoni is called, has left a void.

So typical of Dhoni, 42, who won the trophy for the CSK last year when they bear Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad. For those who know Dhoni, he has never craved for publicity. His silence speaks a million words, his smile conveys a billion emotions. What leaves you stunned is, Big Boss, “Thala” has become bigger than before.

For a state (TN) which has idolised stardom and stars, there has always been cult following. From cine star MGR (MG Ramachandran) to Sivaji Ganesan and later J.Jayalalithaa, addressed as “Puratchi Thalaivi”, TN has loved icons. Two of them went on to become Chief Ministers as well.

Even though Dhoni is not from the same state, but Jharkand, his celebrity status matches that of real “Thalaiva” – Rajnkinanth. Rajni movies in Tamil have raged from the 80s and his popularity acquired a stage of transcending levels above being a human. Rajni, in short, did stunts which stunned the world, from lighting a cigarette to flicking matches.

Likewise, cricket fans saw in Dhoni, or “Thalaiva,” a captain who produced magic. To have won five IPL titles for Chennai Super Kings since 2008, to have groomed so many players and led like a warrior, Dhoni has been the biggest star of the IPL.

He may not lead, yet, he will be followed. When he gave up India captaincy, Virat Kohli still relied on him, first in the Test format, from the end of 2014 and then in ODIs. Dhoni has no hang-ups, no ego. He will ensure the transition happens smoothly.

Will Brand Dhoni go down? No way, just his effervescent presence in the cricket field or the dugout is enough to send the crowd into raptures. Yes, fans are upset Dhoni wont lead but they know this long IPL season will give “Thalaiva” more room to experiment. The man who patented the helicopter shot, a great creation, can bat with freedom. Can he win CSK matches in crunch situation? That is not clear, for Dhoni is not young.

But then, making predictions is dangerous. He can still bat a few overs and change the complexion of a game. The Impact Player rule introduced in the IPL in 2023 could suit Dhoni.

He can be the wicket-keeper, a role he enjoys and still survey the ground with hawk eyes. He can still plot many moves, as he has been astute.

For those who think Dhoni is old, please don’t get it wrong. If he gave up captaincy, it would have been 100 per cent his decision after talking to the team management and putting in place a succession plan. Frankly speaking, Dhoni will be unshackled. He can do so much more as a pure player.

Past experiments have shown he has fitted into the role of a pure player and mentor very well. Maybe, CSK will love him in the new role he takes up on the field.

And yes, just as Rajniknath blockbusters are not released in cinema halls every month, “Thalaiva” Dhoni can show up at the IPL in 2024 and still be a box-office hit.

For those speculating on his future, never do it. When he leaves, it will be silent.