Thakur reaffirms commitment to para athletes at Sports Science Conclave

In a resounding demonstration of commitment to inclusivity and advancement in sports, the Sports Science Conclave emerged as a pivotal platform for fostering discussions and devising strategies for Khelo India Para Games success.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur attended the opening day of the conclave at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday.

“The conclave’s theme, ‘Limitless Horizons,’ resonates deeply with the soaring spirit of ‘hauslo ki udaan.’ It’s a dedicated platform recognizing and deliberating upon sports science for differently-abled and para athletes, poised to propel India forward in the sporting arena,” Thakur said.

Several eminent personalities including Dr Deepa Malik (President Paralympic Committee of India), Ankur Dhama (Para Long distance Runner), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis Athlete), V K Dabbas (Para Swimming Coach) and others were also present at the event.