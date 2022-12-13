Thakur inaugurates friendly Table Tennis match in Varanasi

Varanasi: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday inaugurated the friendly Table Tennis match as a part of the eight day long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam - Sports Summit'.

According to the statement, the Sports Minister said that two cultures are uniting through literature, culture and sports and other genres at the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' event. He inaugurated the friendly Table Tennis match organized today as a part of the eight day long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam - Sports Summit'. Anurag Thakur inspected and reviewed the upgradation of the Sigra Stadium in Varanasi. He proposed changes for the betterment of the stadium upgradation work. He also conducted space audit of various offices of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in Varanasi. He visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered his prayers. Addressing the gathering, he said that, various programs of literature and culture are taking place and as such the initiative of connecting North and South through sports is also

happening.