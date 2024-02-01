Thakur gives away trophies to KIG Champions in Chennai

The sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games-2023 held in four districts of Tamil Nadu for 13 days concluded on Wednesday with Maharashtra securing 158 medals, the top spot and Tamil Nadu, the host state and Haryana, finished second and third respectively.

Addressing a glittering closing ceremony here, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the Khelo India Games envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided the youth a platform to showcase their talent.

The Union Minister, who gave away the trophies to winners, said: “With every Khelo India Youth Games, we have grown in stature. It is with immense pride I mention that 4454 young athletes across 26 competitive sports from 36 States/Union territories battled it out for glory, fueled by their athletic zeal and the unwavering spirit of sportsmanship. There was almost equal representation at the games with 2307 male athletes and 2147 female athletes competing.”

The Khelo India Games envisioned by the PM is the embodiment of his interest in harnessing the power of the youth and giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

PM Modi has constantly supported the youth, be it attending the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu during the 11-day Anusthan (self penance) leading up to the Ram Temple consecration or visiting Nashik for Youth Programmes during the same time so as to motivate them, Thakur said.

“His constant interaction with athletes before, during and after tournaments has been a key reason for their heightened confidence on the field,” he added.

Maharashtra finished in the top position with a total of 158 medals (57 gold, 48 silver, 53 bronze) while Tamil Nadu and Haryana took the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, bagging 98 medals (38 gold, 21 silver, 39 bronze) and 103 medals (35 gold, 22 silver, 46 bronze).

On the humble background of several athletes, Thakur said Panchami Sonowal of Assam broke as many as three national youth records in the 49kg weightlifting category.