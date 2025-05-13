Thailand Open: Unnati aims for a strong show

Bangkok: Young Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda will look to build on their recent impressive run, while Lakshya Sen will be eager to regain his rhythm during the Thailand Open Super 500 which gets underway here on Tuesday.

Ayush, 20, and 17-year-old Unnati had reached the semifinals of the Taipei Open Super 300 last week, but they will have to navigate the qualifying rounds to make it to the main draw here.

While Ayush will take on Finland’s Joakim Oldorff in his opening qualifying match, Unnati faces Thailand’s Thamonwan Nithiittikrai in the women’s singles qualifiers.

Sen, on the other hand, will open his campaign against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the main draw. The former Commonwealth Games champion will be keen to test his fitness, having missed out on playing any matches at the Sudirman Cup due to an injury.

Priyanshu Rajawat, another rising talent, has struggled for consistency and will hope for a strong showing when he begins his campaign against Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan. In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod will face Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit in her opening match.