Tested to the limit?

new delhi: Rohit Sharma left cricket fans in a daze as he announced retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday evening.

“Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” said the skipper in a social media post.

For weeks there has been intense speculation over Rohit’s cricketing career. He turned 38 on April 30. Yet, what was surprising was his hunger for cricket and runs in the ongoing IPL had not receded. For those who follow the nuances of cricket, Rohit was struggling with fitness for a long time. He had been battling a niggle since the Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai and was taking it very coolly. Deep down, he knew planning his career was a must.

Some think Rohit had to sign off due to pressure – don’t get it wrong. He has been one of India’s most phlegmatic cricketers across formats. In 67 Tests, he has scored 4301 runs. Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 at around the same time as Sachin Tendulkar was retiring from the long format in November. Sachin played his 199th and 200th Tests against West Indies in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The same time saw Rohit break into the Test squad and become a permanent member. Having established himself as a solid batter, Rohit did adapt as his batting positions in Test cricket were not fixed. He had that flexible approach. Perhaps, the defining moment came in 2022, when he took over captaincy from Virat Kohli. The ‘Hitman’ led India in 24 Tests and was also the leader when India played the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023. Having scored 12 centuries, Rohit has become a solid asset to Team India.

What became a worry for Rohit was his fitness issues. When he decided to skip the first Test against Australia in the BGT Series recently and opted for paternity leave there was chaos. People said he should have played all the five Tests. Worse, India did badly in the five Test series and Rohit dropped himself from the fifth Test in Sydney. The rumour mills were agog Rohit had been asked to sit out. That was wrong as he himself skipped.

Even in retirement, Rohit has not been selfish. He did not demand a farewell Test nor did he create a scene. Yes, there was talk the selectors wanted to take a hard call in the next Test cycle. Unlike Kohli, Rohit did not want to make himself available just as a batter.

Rohit leaves behind a rich legacy and fans will miss him. The best part, he will stay in the ODI format and be ready to lead in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027.