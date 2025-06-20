Test of character for captain Shubman

Dubai: India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill faces a stern challenge leading the side in testing English conditions, and he has to show patience and composure to succeed on the demanding tour, feels former head coach Ravi Shastri.

With India going through a transition phase following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin, the BCCI has entrusted Gill to lead the Indian Test team.

Gill’s first assignment as skipper is the five-Test series in England that starts with the opening match in Leeds on Friday.

“I think, take your time,” Shastri said, offering his initial guidance to the 25-year-old Gill.

“It’s not going to be easy. He’s (Gill) been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England.”

It is still early days in Gill’s Test career, with the youngster amassing 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 matches, since making his debut in December 2020.

Besides his batting, Gill’s leadership skills will be put to test in England, where India last won a Test series in 2007.

Shastri believes the tour to England could be learning exposure for Gill, who has the experience of captaining Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

“It’s never easy, but I think he will learn from this exposure. What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He’s got a good temperament,” he said.