Test cricket embodies life, claims Sachin

Leeds: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson formally unveiled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ahead of the opening match of the five-Test series between India and England, here on Thursday.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the two boards ECB and BCCI, hereon replaces the Pataudi Trophy (for series in England) and the Anthony de Mello Trophy (for series in India) for all India-England Test contests.

The trophy launch was earlier scheduled for June 14 but it was pushed for a later date due to the tragic Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad.

The Pataudi family will continue to be honoured with a newly-commissioned Pataudi Medal to be presented to the winning captain of each India-England Test series.

The trophy features imagery of Anderson and Tendulkar in action, along with their engraved signatures — a tribute to two of the sport’s most iconic figures who also hold top two spots for most Tests played by any player.

“For me, Test cricket embodies life — you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back,” Sachin said. “It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to it.”