Ten Hag joins Leverkusen

BY Agencies27 May 2025 1:07 AM IST

Leverkusen: Bayer Leverkusen has appointed former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag as Xabi Alonso’s replacement.

The Bundesliga club said Monday that the 55-year-old Ten Hag had signed a contract through 2027.

He inherits a team that finished second in the Bundesliga and reached the German Cup semifinals this season. Leverkusen won both competitions under Alonso the year before. It’s Ten Hag’s first job since he was dismissed as United coach in October 2024.

