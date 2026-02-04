Ten clubs confirm participation in I-League 2025-26

New Delhi: Ten teams have confirmed participation in the truncated season of the I-League 2025-26, the country’s second-tier competition, starting February 21, according to sources.

Out of the 10 clubs, eight have paid their contribution of around Rs 20 lakh each towards the total cost of the delayed league. The deadline for making the payment was February 2.

“Eight clubs have paid the amount. Aizawl FC and Chanmari FC have also confirmed participation and they are expected to make the payment shortly,” a club source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The eight clubs which have made the payments are Diamond Harbour, Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala, Rajasthan United, Dempo SC,

Namdhari FC, Shillong Lajong, Sreenidi Deccan.

Diamond Harbour of West Bengal and Chanmari FC of Mizoram were promoted from the I-League second division 2024-25.

Goa’s Churchill Brothers are almost certain not to compete in

the I-League.