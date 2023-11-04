Temba Bavuma respects strength and threat of India’s bowling

Kolkata: Eden Gardens is all set for the much awaited clash between India and South Africa. Cricket’s mecca is about to witness the clash of top two in the table. The proteas captain is keen to test South Africa’s skills against in form India. Bavuma sound excited ahead of the clash at the iconic Eden.



The skipper claims, this is a perfect chance for the team to test their skills against a high quality opponent. Bavuma said, “There is a lot of excitement within our group. The excitement of playing here at Eden, which holds quite a lot of history. But obviously the more important one is coming up against India, who are an in form side. We look forward to test our skills against the Indian team.”

With Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the remaining World Cup, a void has been created in India’s bowling. South Africa look to exploit India’s lack of sixth bowling option.

Bavuma said, “They have only five bowlers. They can be put under pressure if one of there bowlers fail to be at his best. But yes, we respect India’s bowling attack a bit more than others. Bumrah, Siraj, Shami are performing at their best. You respect the strength and threats that they bring. It’s a world class bowling attack in their condition. We have to be careful in the first 10 overs. Bat compact.”

Bavuma is basking in the glory of a string of excellent performances in World Cup. But indicated facing the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja at Eden could test his batters. “Kuldeep Yadav has bowled very well. He’s been taking wickets in the middle, with Ravindra Jadeja. So they have been quite key within that middle phase. But I think we’ve played quite well against spin in the last couple of years.” Asked if they can wip off the chokers tag this time, Bavuma indicated, a loss tomorrow should not be taken as a sign of choking.