Tejaswini wins pistol gold at Junior WC

Suhl: In a memorable show, India’s Tejaswini claimed the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event to help the country pip China and finish on top of the standings in the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Monday.

This was the 20-year-old from Haryana’s first individual World Cup medal, India’s 11th of the campaign and their third gold, to go with four silver and bronze each.

China also won three gold but have just an additional bronze in their tally.

The Indian shot a 31 in the final as Alina Nestsiarovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) shot a 29 for silver and Hungary’s Miriam Jako a 23 for the bronze medal.

Tejaswini, who began the day 24th on the grid, after day one of qualification had yielded 282 out of a possible 300 points.

In the second rapid-fire round on Monday, she shot a strong 293, which gave her a total of 575 and fourth place overall in the 50-strong field.

She would be the only Indian among four participants to make the top-eight, as Riya Shirish Thatte, the best-placed overnight, shot a 92 in her final rapid-fire series to total a 569, thereby missing out.