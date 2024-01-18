Teen Mirra Andreeva stuns Ons Jabeur in Aus Open second round

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva turned on the giant killer act as she bounced out Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

There was no such calamity in store for top seed and iconic Novak Djokovic as he again came through a stiff second round test against Alexeri Popyrin. Novak is far from his best tennis but still know how to win these tricky rounds Down Under.

The queen of the day was certainly Mirra as the cherubic lass came out smoking with big stuff.

By her own admission, Russian Mirra is a fan of Jabeur, the former Wimbledon finalist. On court, when fanhood vanishes and whacking the foe become the theme, the contest changes.

Mirra did that, as the 16-year-old showed spunk in converting five break points and essayed 13 winners to leave Jabeur in a daze.

“I honestly didn’t expect that from myself,” Tennis is about consistency, rhythm and stringing together the big points. On this day, Jabeur the face of Arabs in women’s tennis, played flat tennis.

For her part, Mirra said she was nervous before the match. On court she looked composed, her game simple and capable of beating a player she has idolised for various reasons.

Ranked No. 47 in the world, Mirra Andreeva is a babe in the woods.

But then, on the big stage, what matters is producing good play and ensuring there is nothing to lose. Mirra has certainly shown she can now grab headlines.

If Mirra was in full flow, Novak Djokovic was still a bit rusty. The good part, his unforced errors were less compared to the first round. At the Rod Laver arena, Novak was being needled by one fan as well.

Usually, Novak does not respond to such stuff. But on Wednesday, Novak was gesturing to the fan to come and say what he wanted on his face!

From there on, Novak was in his “business mode” of playing tennis at the AO.

To have won his 30th match on the trot in Melbourne is mind boggling. Atter all, when Aussie Popyrin had four set points in the third set, it looked a bit dangerous.

But then, Novak has seen all this over and over again, fully aware the earlier rounds are not easy at a Major.

The Rod Laver arena is like Novak’s own theatre, where he brings on the best act.

Night matches are not so hot but Novak had to turn on the heat, in a tennis sense.

“He had quite an easy forehand and he missed it,” said Novak when asked about his escape at the end of the third set.

“I didn’t do anything special, and I was lucky on that point, on that game, to get away. He was the better player I think for a set and a half,” added Novak.

Asked if he is happy with his own tennis, Novak was very frank.

“I haven’t been playing my best and am still trying to find my form. In the early rounds you play players that have nothing to lose.

I think both my first & second round opponents were great quality tennis players. Hopefully I’ll be able to build as the tournament progresses,” added Novak.

For those not well versed with Novak, he has faced early trouble at the Australian Open many times in the past.

He has a wrist issue as well but exhibits no sign of pain while competing.

Maybe, tough, early matches, scrape the rust off his game. That’s how he has shown himself to be over the last few years Down Under.