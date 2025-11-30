Techno India Group launches grassroot football initiative with UKSC Academy; Promises quality coaching, structured support systems

Kolkata: At a time when many top clubs are asking players to look elsewhere, the United Kolkata Sports Club (UKSC) has emerged as a beacon of hope. Launched with much fanfare in April 2024, the club has already been making waves but Saturday felt like the true beginning of a new chapter for Bengal football. At the PK Banerjee Ground in GD Block, Salt Lake, right across from the legendary footballer’s home, UKSC Academy kicked off its grassroots programme for children aged 4 to 18. Designed as a curriculum based, age appropriate, professionally run training ecosystem, the initiative aims to position UKSC Academy as one of Kolkata’s most future-ready and progressive youth football institutions.

In a state where football isn’t just a sport but part of everyone’s bloodstream, the UKSC Academy’s new effort feels game-changing. Backed by the Techno India Group, one of India’s largest education institutions, this pioneering initiative is designed to give young players a solid, structured path from their very first kick to the professional stage. The academy promises a full-fledged platform where children can learn the game the right way, grow with proper guidance, and chase success. From Satyam Roy Choudhury, Managing Director, Techno India Group, Debdut Roy Choudhury, Director, Techno India Group, Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Bengal IT minister Babul Supriyo, Sabyasachi Dutta, Chairperson, Bidhannagar Corporation, Ranjan Poddar, Former Borough Chairperson of Borough V, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India to Chandan Roy Chowdhury, President of Bengal Olympic Association and former footballer Dipendu Biswas, the grand football event was attended by dignitaries, children and parents.

A diehard football enthusiast, Debdut Roy Chowdhury, Director, Techno India Group, mentioned how the UKSC Academy aims to transform grassroot sport across the state. “This is more than a training programme. It’s a comprehensive development initiative,” he said. In fact, UKSC Academy in Kolkata already has 52 students and their first centre in Siliguri has 65. “We follow a bottom-up approach. We didn’t start with a club and then think of an academy. We began with the kids, because they are the future. Our only goal is to encourage them, guide them, and give them a space to grow through sports. By bringing together quality coaching, structured support systems, and accessible opportunities at the community level, we aim to create a strong and inclusive pathway for the next generation of young athletes,” he said.

In fact, after Siliguri and Kolkata, UKSC Academy’s expansion is underway in Malda, Durgapur, Falakata, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri and other districts of Bengal. A girls’ residential football programme is also being prepared in Siliguri, reinforcing the academy’s commitment to gender-inclusive sports development. Sohinee Debnath, Vice President of Athleet International Sports, the parent sports entity under the Techno India Group, made a strong appeal to parents of girls, urging them to bring their daughters into sports with confidence. Meanwhile, Yan Law, head coach of the UKSC men’s team, pointed out that India’s greatest strength is its sheer population. He spoke about how nations with barely five or six lakh people are making it to the World Cup. “In a country like ours, tapping into grassroots potential is everything. That’s exactly where the UKSC Academy steps in. The academy blends technical training, tactical learning, physical conditioning, discipline, and character development,” he said. UKSC has rapidly grown into a dynamic force in Bengal football. In just its first year, the club has delivered standout achievements: becoming the first-ever team in India to win the CFL 1st Division in its debut season and earning promotion to the Premier Division, while also achieving commendable success in women’s football and futsal. The event, which was marked by colourful cultural programmes, saw the launch of the new jersey of the academy and three trophies were also handed over by the dignitaries to the coaches, which included Kanyashree Cup Premier B Champions Trophy, The Indian Football Association West Bengal (I.F.A.), IFA Club Futsal Championship 2025 Runners Up.