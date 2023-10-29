Team India wear black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh

LUCKNOW: The Indian cricket team on Sunday wore black armbands during their World Cup clash against England in the memory of the legendary spinner and former captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on October 23.

“Team India will be wearing Black Armbands today in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away on 23rd October, 2023,” the BCCI said in a statement shortly after the commencement of the World Cup contest here.

Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, daughter Neha and son Angad, Gavas Inder Singh and daughter Gillinder from his earlier marriage to Glenith Miles. The former cricketer was not keeping well for a period of two years or so, and had also undergone multiple surgeries including one

on his knee.