Team India to get Rs 58 crore cash reward from BCCI for CT victory

New Delhi: The BCCI on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian cricket team that won the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this month in Dubai.

The Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to grab their third Champions Trophy title.

The financial windfall will cover the players, coaching and support staff and members of the men’s selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. The Board did not give a break-up of the reward in its statement.

“Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage,” said BCCI president Roger Binny in a release. Binny said the Champions Trophy triumph is a testament to India’s strong cricketing eco-system.

“This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country,” he said.

In fact, it was India’s third ICC trophy in the last eight months as they had won the last year’s T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the final. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the victory justified India’s top-ranking in white ball formats.

“Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come,” said Saikia.

India dominated the Champions Trophy from the start, registering four commanding victories en route to the final.

India began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan. They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semifinal. “The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage,” Saikia added. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said Indian players displayed excellent composure under pressure

during the ICC marquee event. “The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers

across the country. “The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality,” he said.