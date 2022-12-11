Team India salvage pride in final ODI against Bangladesh

Chattogram: Ishan Kishan was an epitome of insane power-hitting as his record-breaking fastest double hundred provided a healing touch in India's crushing 227-run consolation victory over Bangladesh in the inconsequential third ODI here on Saturday.

Despite the record margin of victory — biggest by any team against Bangladesh, the 1-2 series defeat will certainly rankle the Indian team as both matches slipped away from its grasp after being in pole position.

Virat Kohli (113) struck his 44th ODI hundred. The century came Kohli's way after nearly 40 months of barren spell but it was easily overshadowed by Kishan's blitzkrieg as his 210 off 131 balls formed the cornerstone of India's mammoth total of 409 for 8 after back-to-back inept batting performances.

His innings had 24 boundaries and 10 sixes and double hundred came off only 126 balls.

The total was always going to be insurmountable and Bangladesh were never in contention as they were bowled out for 182 in 34 overs with all the Indian bowlers being amongst wickets.

Axar Patel (2/22), Shardul Thakur (3/30), Umran Malik (2/43), Mohammed Siraj (1/27) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/53) never really allowed the home team batters to dominate as they shared the spoils among themselves. Kishan's blistering innings and the intent he showed while catching Bangladesh attack by the scruff of its neck would definitely put the team management under pressure to take some tough calls as it moves into the World Cup year. In fact, such was his domination that Rohit Sharma's world record ODI score of 264 was in danger of being history.

"I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have got 300 also," Kishan told official broadcasters during the innings break.

Apart from Rohit's three double tons, the two other Indian batters to achieve the feat are maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

"I am blessed to hear my name between such legends. The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear — if the ball is there, I'll go for it," he revealed about his

strategy.