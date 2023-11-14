Team India high on confidence ahead of World Cup semi-final

New Delhi: It has been a bull run for Team India in the ICC World Cup since October 8, winning nine matches on the trot. On Wednesday, all that becomes insignificant as the Men In Blue led by Rohit Sharma take on New Zealand in the semi-finals in Mumbai.



The hype is crazy, so is the hope. Having lost to the Blak Caps in the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, revenge is on the mind of the team and fans. What will really matter in a few hours from now is who handles the cauldron like atmosphere and the pressure better at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pre-match press conferences have seen Rohit calm and composed, but that does not mean the Kiwis can be taken lightly. They are the masters when it comes to playing cool cricket on the big stage. Though people talk of the semi-final loss four years ago, one cannot forget how New Zealand defeated India in the ICC World Test Championship final on the sixth day (reserve day) in Southampton in July 2021.

After winning the trophy, captain Kane Williamson and his teammates flew back home to Auckland minus fanfare. That is the unique aspect of the Kiwis, they play sport like true professionals and no noise about it.

To be sure, Team India have been the flavour in this edition of the World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid has been a process driven person and done things in a professional way. He has talked of “ticking the boxes” after each match, which means, striving for perfection. The chemistry between Dravid and the rest of the team has been beautiful. Dravid has seen it all as a player first, so he knows how to keep the boys cool. There has been no dearth of star performers for India, starting from the skipper himself. Rohit Sharma’s template from the start has been to destroy the rival bowling attack and put on quick runs on the board. In tandem with Shubman Gill, Rohit has been in rip-roaring form. The plan has been simple, score so fast in the first 10 overs, the batters below can consolidate.

The way Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have scored runs has been a joy for fans. It has been a Bharat Yatra of sorts for the Men In Blue as they have played in different cities. Conditions and weather have been vastly different but India have adapted like true professionals.

Back at the Wankhede Stadium, the pressure will be intense. What will be in favour of India is almost every fan cheering for Rohit Sharma and the other super stars. If the afternoon will be hot and humid, India are ready for it. The key to India’s success till now has been the brilliant bowling attack. From Hardik Pandya to Mohd Shami and the spinners choking rival batters, it has been sensational. This is a true team effort in every match where Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeey Yadav have also offered great variety.

A look at the Black Caps, Kane Williamson is the master captain heading the side. He was out for a few initial matches but is now in command. His ice cool demeanor will be on view as he leads New Zealand in a high stakes match. In Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, the Black Caps have proven batters who like the conditions in India. To overcome a slide in form after four losses and then bounce back and make the semi-finals is a sign of the Kiwi professional approach.

Mind you, they do it minus noise. On Wednesday, all the noise will come from fans. This is like a heavyweight knockout, one blow and it is all over. India have revenge on their minds. “We have handled the pressure very well in the last nine games. We wanted to play good cricket which we did. In the future also, we will play good cricket,” said Rohit Sharma on Tuesday.

Such confidence is a delight for millions of Team India fans the world over.