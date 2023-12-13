Team India banks on spin to keep England in check in one-off Test

After an underwhelming effort in the T20Is, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will now shift to a format in which they have an undeniable edge over England, and a seasoned spin attack will be their primary weapon to maintain that advantage as the one-off women’s Test between them will pan out over four days here from Thursday.

History, an unavoidable part of sport, offers a large slice of comfort to India as they have lost only one Test to England in 14 matches since their rivalry started in 1986 and Harmanpreet, who is leading India in Tests for the first time, would want to keep that proud record intact.

Indian women’s last appearance against Heather Knight’s England had ended in a draw at Bristol in June 2021. Mandhana made a first-innings 78 while a young Shafali Verma was the top-performer with 96 and 63.

But the Test starting on the morrow also has another significance as it marks the arrival of a double bonanza for Indian women’s cricket.

Given the lack of Test cricket in women’s circuit a perennial debate point, Indians would not be complaining as they have two Tests lined up in the span of 10 days.

After their assignment against England at the DY Patil Stadium, Indians will face the indomitable Australians at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21-24 in a one-off Test. India’s last appearance in the longest format was also against the Aussies in September 2021. They drew that away Test in Carrara and Smriti Mandhana was the star of that game with scores of 127 and 31.

However, England have a more recent experience of playing Test cricket.

An exhilarating contest at Nottingham in June saw England take the fight to the Australians riding on a sensational 208 in the first innings by Tammy Beaumont but the hosts could not prevent an 89-run loss.

India would want to add to that count of defeats and they are well-prepared too.