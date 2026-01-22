Tata Steel Masters: Gukesh holds Pragg
Wijk Aan Zee: World champion D Gukesh drew his fourth game on the trot, signing peace with compatriot and defending champion R Praggnanandhaa while Arjun Erigaisi could not break the defence of Anish Giri and drew for the third day running in the Tata Steel Masters, here. Praggnanandhaa was denied a victory for the fourth day running by Gukesh who played an unusual variation to counter the French defense. On a day when Aravindh Chithamabaram suffered his first defeat at the hands of American Hans Moke Niemann, Nodirbek Abdusattorov staked his claims to beat Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czech Republic.
