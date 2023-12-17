Tanisha-Dhruv claim mixed doubles crown at Odisha Masters

Cuttack: India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran secured his maiden BWF super 100 title after outwitting World junior bronze medallist Ayush Shetty in an all Indian men’s singles final at the Odisha Masters here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Sathish, who won men’s singles title at India International and had a runner-up finish at Maldives International this season, prevailed 21-18 19-21 21-14 over Ayush in an exciting final.

“I am really happy to win this title. I had prepared well for the last three events in India and one of the targets was to win at home and I am happy I could achieve it,” Sathish told an news agency.

Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also stood at the podium after winning the mixed doubles

title following a thrilling three-game win over Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica in a pulsating final.

Tanisha, 20, and 23-year-old Dhruv dished out a gallant fight to rally their

way to outwit Hee and Tan 17-21 21-19 23-21 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Tanisha was also in action in the women’s doubles final with partner Ashwini Ponnappa but the Indian pair couldn’t go the distance this time, losing 14-21 17-21 to Indonesian combination of Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose.

It was a creditable finish from the Indian duo, which reached the finals at Syed Modi International super 300 in Lucknow and won the Guwahati Masters super 100 last week.

Sixth seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai

Pratheek K also finished second best after going down 22-20 18-21 17-21 to seventh seeded Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng of Chinese Taipei in a thrilling final.