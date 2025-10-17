Taken for granted? 10 ISL clubs slam AIFF

new delhi: Ten Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday termed the delay in the tender process pertaining to the selection of a new commercial partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as a “breach of trust” and demanded immediate clarity on the matter.

On August 28, during a hearing relating to AIFF’s constitution which was then pending, the AIFF and ISL organisers FSDL had submitted a “consensual resolution” to the Supreme Court, with the national federation agreeing “to conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (process) for the selection of a commercial partner” to organise the top-tier league.

In that resolution, the AIFF had also agreed to complete the process by October 15, so that new league season can thereafter commence in December.

With the deadline missed, the 10 clubs -- Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United, Kerala Balsters, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC -- slammed the AIFF for its lack of accountability and transparency.

Three Kolkata clubs of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting were not

involved in the letter.