Table Tennis Contender: Diya-Sreeja make semis

BY Agencies30 Jun 2023 6:16 PM GMT

Zagreb: Continuing their splendid run, India's women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula stormed into the semifinals of the WTT Contender here with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Xin Ru Wong and Jian Zeng of Singapore, here on Friday.

In a battle stretched to the fullest, Sreeja and Diya lost the first game but fought back to win the next two to snatch a 2-1 lead.

The Singaporean duo however levelled it all before the Sreeja and Diya showed fine composure to seal it 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8 in a battle lasting little over 39 minutes.

The Indian duo will take on Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawan Paranang of Thailand in the battle for the women's doubles

summit clash.

