‘T20Is won’t throw Eng’s CT preparations off track’

kolkata: England skipper Jos Buttler is confident that the T20I series against India will not hamper their preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy, and he also hopes to build a working relation with new head coach Brendon McCullum on this tour.

The ODI-format Champions Trophy will start from February 19, and England will play just three 50-over matches against India in the run-up to the marquee tournament.

“It’s going to be a great series against a really top side in their own conditions. There’s loads to look forward to. I’m not worried about schedules at the moment. I’m just looking forward to playing some games,” Buttler said on the eve of the first T20I here at the Eden Gardens.

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting T20 series. Obviously, there’s some ODIs to follow, so yeah, I’m just looking forward to the games,” he added.

McCullum, the red-ball coach, had succeeded Matthew Mott as England’s limited over formats coach, and Buttler wanted to build the bond with the Kiwi.

“Obviously, it’s not a new set-up because Baz (McCullum) has been around for a while,” Buttler said.

“There are a lot of players in this squad who have worked with him in the Test team over the years. So, yeah, I’m just looking forward to building that relationship in the white-ball set-up.”

England have arrived in India with a full-strength squad with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood leading the pace department.

“Sometimes there’s so much cricket that certain players have to be rested or managed, but that’s certainly not the case for us at all in this series. So we’re a full complement of players, which is really exciting. Obviously, Baz is coming into the white-ball setup for the first time, and there’s plenty to look forward to here and now.”

He further mentioned that bowlers like Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carson, and Adil Rashid, who has multiple First-Class centuries, provide depth to the line-up.

“I think we’re really blessed, actually, in terms of the bowlers that we have here on this tour,” Buttler stated.