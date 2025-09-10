T20 World Cup from Feb 7 to March 8?

Hong Kong: The 2026 T20 World Cup is likely to be played from February 7 to March 8 with matches spread across at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka.

The final is set to held in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on where Pakistan finish in the competition. Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka as part of the agreement reached with the ICC and BCCI. The ICC has identified the window and conveyed it to member boards, though the full schedule is yet to be finalised, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The format will be the same as the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Italy have secured their maiden berth as 15 teams have been confirmed for

the 20-team ICC event. Two more teams will come from the Africa qualifiers.