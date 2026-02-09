T20 WC: Scotland outplay debutants Italy by 73 runs

Kolkata: All-rounder Michael Leask starred with a late cameo and a four-wicket haul after opener George Munsey’s attacking fifty as Scotland thrashed debutants Italy by 73 runs in their T20 World Cup Group C match here on Monday.

The left-hander Munsey, who survived a reprieve on 41, dominated the bowling with a fluent 84 off 54 balls (14x4, 2x6) before Leask gave the final flourish in a 22 not out from last five balls, smoking Thomas Draca for two sixes and two fours at the Eden Gardens.

After his quickfire cameo, the off-spinner took a wicket off the first ball of the innings and returned figures of 4/17. Italy folded for 134 for nine in 16.4 overs as captain Wayne Madsen did not bat after suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the game.

West Indies, Scotland and England now take the top-three spots in group C, separated by net run-rate. Scotland have played two matches while England and WI have played one each.

Italy’s chase began poorly as Leask struck with the very first ball, removing Justin Mosca. He remained the busiest man on the field, breaking partnerships at crucial moments.

JJ Smuts briefly lifted Italy’s spirits, taking 23 runs off Brad Wheal’s third over with a sequence of 6, 4, 6, while Anthony Mosca added another big hit.

Despite losing three wickets inside the first 28 balls, Italy showed fight through Ben Manenti (52 off 31), who scored the country’s first-ever T20 World Cup fifty.

He reached the landmark in 29 balls, hitting Oliver Davidson over midwicket for six. Ben and his brother Harry added 73 runs off just 46 balls to raise hopes, with Harry scoring 37.