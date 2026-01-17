T20 WC: ICC officials to visit B’desh

new delhi: A two-member team of the ICC will land in Dhaka on Saturday to resolve the deadlock surrounding Bangladesh’s participation in next month’s T20 World Cup in India, hoping to allay their security concerns having already indicated that a change of venue is impractical.

Bangladesh has been asking the global governing body to relocate its World Cup matches, scheduled to be held in Kolkata and Mumbai, on the pretext of a perceived security threat to its players. “Yes, that’s the information (ICC officials’ visit to Dhaka) at the moment. Discussions are going on at the moment, and all possible ways to handle the situation will be discussed. We expect Bangladesh government officials to also take part in the talks,” a source privy to the development said.