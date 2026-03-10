T20 WC glory shows why cricket is showing India the way

Ahmedabad: Coach Gautam Gambhir’s methods may not have found universal approval among fans and former cricketers earlier, but Sunday’s emphatic result spoke for itself. After India lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs, the maverick coach struck a gracious note while reflecting on the triumph.



Gambhir reserved special praise for his predecessor Rahul Dravid, as well as VVS Laxman, who heads the Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru, and selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar. According to Gambhir, the work done by Dravid and Laxman has left Indian cricket in a strong position.

At the same time, the coach was candid enough to point out that he had never previously served as a head coach in the Indian Premier League. Yet the aggressive brand of cricket showcased by the Men in Blue throughout this World Cup has earned widespread praise from former internationals now working as TV experts and newspaper columnists.

There has often been criticism that the T20 format is “destroying” Indian cricket. What unfolded in Ahmedabad on Sunday offered a compelling counterargument. It was nothing short of mesmerising—cricket that transported fans into a fantasy world.

For those who believe India still have ground to make up in Test cricket, that debate can wait for another day.

Winning back-to-back T20 World Cups is, without doubt, something magical. The achievement has drawn praise from all quarters, including political circles. Equally important is recognising how cricket’s growth in India has been driven by the efforts of the BCCI and its affiliated state associations. Last week offered another striking example. Jammu and Kashmir clinched the Ranji Trophy, defeating Karnataka in Hubbali. The victory highlighted how the sport continues to expand beyond traditional power centres. The growth of state-level T20 leagues has also helped create an ecosystem that many sporting nations envy.

Speaking to Millennium Post, former India strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan—who was part of the support staff during India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph—offered an important perspective. “This win again proves Indian cricket is doing things right from the state level,” Srinivasan said. “And for those who argue that cricket’s dominance hurts other sports in India, that’s simply not true.”

Based in Chennai and currently working with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Srinivasan believes other disciplines should learn from cricket’s structure. “Other sports in India need to study cricket’s model and grow. We have a vast pool of coaches, players and support staff. Olympics disciplines should take a cue,” he said.