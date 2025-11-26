T20 WC ambassador Rohit ‘getting used to sitting on the other side’

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma showed patience and panache, attributes that defined both his batting and persona for the longest time, after being named the brand ambassador of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Many months into his retirement from T20I and Test format, the 38-year-old titan of Indian cricket on Tuesday said he is getting used to sitting at home and watching the action unfold on TV instead of being part of it.

Rohit though continues to play the ODI format and it’s rare for an active cricketer to be announced as brand ambassador of an ICC event, something that made him feel extremely honoured.

“I was told by someone that while playing no one has been announced as an ambassador so it’s a great privilege and honour for me,” Rohit said here during the unveiling of the schedule for the upcoming showpiece that will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Rohit captained reigning champions India to glory at the previous T20 World Cup in 2024, and he is already hoping for an encore by the Suryakumar Yadav-led side in front of the home crowd.

“Hopefully we can create again the magic which we created last year with a different bunch of boys. It’s a huge task to win an ICC event and in my 18 years I have been fortunate to win two recently. To finally come out and win those trophies feel good,” Rohit said.

Moving away from the two formats has not been easy but Rohit is gradually learning to get used to this life by spending quality time with his family, training and attending social events. “To sit on other side and watch, having played in each of these (T20) World Cups so far, will feel different. I am getting used to sitting at home and watching,”

Rohit said.