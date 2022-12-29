T20 vice-captaincy will not put added burden on me, says Surya Yadav

India's T20 batting sensation, Suryakumar Kumar on Wednesday said his elevation to the post of vice-captain of the national side seems like a dream, and he would continue to play his natural game without being burdened by the added responsibility.

Indian selectors made some major changes in the national white-ball set-up by giving the T20I captaincy reins to Hardik Pandya and appointing Suryakumar as his deputy for the series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Mumbai on January 3 next year. Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did not find a place in the squad for the series. "It (vice-captaincy) was not expected. I can only say it's kind of a reward to me for the way I (have) played this year. It feels good and I'm really looking forward to it," Surya told reporters after day two of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra here. agencies