T20: India fire on all cylinders in nets ahead of South Africa clash

New Delhi: Even the most passionate Indian cricket fan will agree, the zing is missing till now in the ICC T20 World Cup for the Men in Blue. Relief, more than convincing wins, has been the order in the league phase. Four victories against weak teams is no way to rate the bunch led by Suryakumar Yadav as top class, now.



Come Sunday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India will face the crucial tests in the Super 8 stage, with South Africa as worthy first opponents. Add to it the two other teams India have to deal with -- Zimbabwe and the West Indies - there will be tough contests. For those who got carried away by that ‘famous’ win in Colombo, where India prevailed over Pakistan, there were shortcomings still to be seen. And worse was in store when the Men in Blue did not come out with flying colours against Netherlands.

There are some who have woken up late and are asking how India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies, all respective pool toppers have been clubbed in the Super 8. If it looks illogical, that was agreed upon. Definitely, whoever came up with this idea never faced any questioning at that point of time when rules were being framed.

So, the situation is simple, India play three teams which have done well. First up is South Africa, a side which plays fiercely competitive cricket. It is not so much about just one or two superstars, but how they have a side which can bother the Indian batters, score well, and also set very high standards in fielding. SA have played more matches in Ahmedabad, so they will feel comfortable. What can make a difference on Sunday is the crowds rooting for India at the giant stadium.

Rewind to the performance from the Indian batters, Ishan Kishan has been standout. Other than him, there has been no top order batter who has defined stage presence forcefully. To have said that wickets were not the best and conducive for high scores is wrong. As defending champions, India have beaten weak opponents like the USA, Namibia, Pakistan and Netherlands, not mastered them. The discourse on the failures of Abhishek Sharma are done with. If he is still going to be included, it shows the side thinks poorly of other options, where Sanju Samson has not been treated well. How and why is not the topic of debate. If one batter is failing, drop him must be the philosophy.

People talk of how India have rebuilt a side after the ICC 2024 World Cup, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were class acts. Anyone who says the retirement of these two stalwarts has made no difference, is incorrect. There are players, and there are big match players. That’s what RoKo meant to Team India in 2024.

Maybe, in the build up to the World Cup, India tested enough players, notably in batting. That said, Tilak Varma, Surya, Hardik Pandya have not exploded in this World Cup. Yes, bits and pieces cricketers have chipped in, where Shivam Dube has shown he is capable of delivering. Against South Africa, an inspired Zimbabwe and steady West Indies, solid batting will be needed. To not have consistent batters can be dangerous. After all, Ishan Kishan, alone does not have to deliver match after match.

The Indian bowling does look in control, where Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy have been stand-out. However, what India really need is the batters to show they can prevail over the rival bowling. All three teams India faces in the Super 8 are coming in with solid results.

How Surya leads the side and they can change gears to the next level in the next three matches is going to defining. By now, the team should have had a settled look. Reality is, Team India does not inspire the same confidence as was predicted before the World Cup began. Temperament and skills, both will be tested, from Sunday onwards.