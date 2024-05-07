T20: Hridoy’s half century helps B’desh beat Zimbabwe

Chattogram: Towhid Hridoy hit his maiden half-century as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine runs in the third T20 on Tuesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh compiled 165-8 with Hridoy hitting a 38 ball-57 and then defended the total by restricting Zimbabwe to 156-9.

Faraz Akram and Wellington Masakadza combined for a national record of 54 runs for ninth wicket to raise the team’s hopes but the Bangladeshi bowlers held their nerve.