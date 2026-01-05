T20: B’desh names 15-member squad

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad with Litton Das as captain for the

T20 World Cup next month, hours after it was instructed by the country’s sports ministry to seek shifting of the team’s league games from India to Sri Lanka.

The BCB has been told by its sports ministry to seek shifting of the country’s T20 World Cup league games from India to Sri

Lanka as there are “concerns about players’ safety” following Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the IPL on BCCI instructions.

Bangladesh’s four league games are -- against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), England (February 14) in Kolkata followed by their last match against Nepal (February 17) in Mumbai.

The T20 showpiece is to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Das stayed as captain while pacer Taskin Ahmed returned to the side after missing the recent Ireland series.

Ahmed will team up with Rahman, who was also expectedly named in the squad, in the pace department.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March,” the BCB said on ‘X’.

Squad:

Litton Das (Captain), Mohammed Saif Hassan (Vice Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Qazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum

Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shaifuddin, Shoriful Islam.