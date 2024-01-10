T20: Afghanistan’s Rashid ruled out of India series

Afghanistan will be without their trump card Rashid Khan in the T20 series against India starting here on Thursday but skipper Ibrahim Zadran was upbeat about the team’s chances in their strongest format.

The celebrated spinner, who underwent a back surgery after the ODI World Cup in November, has been named in the squad but will not be available for the three games as he undergoes his rehab.

“He is not totally fit. He is doing his rehab. We will miss him in the series. Without Rashid there are a few players we trust,” said Zadran in the pre-match press conference.

“We have many players like Mujeeb (Zadran) who have played a lot of cricket. We have trust in them. We will struggle without Rashid but one should be ready for any kind of situation,” he asserted.