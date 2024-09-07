Syria knock out Mauritius to make India’s task tougher

Hyderabad: A clinical Syria trounced Mauritius 2-0 in their first game of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

With this result, Mauritius have been eliminated from the tournament. In the third and last match between India and Syria, the Blue Tigers require a win to lift the trophy, while a point will do for the visitors.

In his first game in-charge of Syria, José Lana had a rather comfortable evening on the touchline. His side struck once in each half via Mustafa Abdullatif and Mahmoud Al-Mawas to grab all three points.

Mauritius too had their fair share of chances, but the Eagles of Qasioun were clinical with most of their opportunities.

Head coach Guillaume Moullec made five changes in the Mauritius line-up which held India three days ago.

Les Dodos enjoyed a better spell in the opening 15 minutes, keeping more of the ball as Syria made a cautious start. Syrian goalkeeper Esteban Glellel had to make a save as early as the third minute, diving low to push away Aurélien François’ long-ranger.

Syria didn’t take too many risks and gradually built momentum under the Hyderabad rain. Skipper Mahmoud Al-Mawas was particularly active on the right wing and he registered his side’s first shot on target in the 17th minute, albeit nothing too dangerous as the side-footed effort lacked enough power to trouble Mauritius goalkeeper Kevin Jean-Louis.

The Syrians turned up the intensity after the half-hour mark, with Al-Mawas the focal point of every attack. In the 31st minute, his cross towards the six-yard box was headed away by Mauritius captain Lyndsay Rose before an unmarked Pablo Sabbag could pounce on it.

And, just two minutes later, Syria scored with their first real chance of the match.

Al-Mawas intercepted a Mauritian pass in the final third before feeding Sabbag into the box. The strike cut it back for Mustafa Abdullatif, who hit it low first time. The shot took a slight deflection off Brendon Citorah and went into the bottom corner.

Mauritius’ response was creditable and they would consider themselves unlucky not to get the equaliser in the 44th minute. A fine cross from the right by Citorah was attacked by Jason Ferré at the back post, but the ball came off his hand before trickling past the goalline despite the Syrian defenders’ best efforts to keep it out. Indian referee Harish Kundu signalled for handball and chalked off the goal.

Just when Mauritius seemed to be getting closer to the equaliser, Syria’s clinical finishing shone through again and they extended their lead and sealed the game in the 70th minute with their first shot of the second half.

A stunning first-time effort from the top of the box by none other than Al-Mawas curled into the top corner as Jean-Louis remained rooted to his spot.